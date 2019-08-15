Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.03, 559,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 393,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Get Codexis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $782.01 million, a PE ratio of -62.05 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,202,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,028,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,786,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,489,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Codexis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 178,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 481,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.