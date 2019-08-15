Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408,296 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 444,152 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $152,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,413,396.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

