Coinvest (COIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,405.00

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Coinvest has a market capitalization of $615,464.00 and approximately $7,405.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinvest token can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Coinvest has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00275345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.01347395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00096303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Coinvest Token Profile

Coinvest’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st. The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinvest Token Trading

Coinvest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

