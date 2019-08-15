Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,652,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,294 shares of company stock valued at $35,342,943. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

CL traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.16. 819,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.