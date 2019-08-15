Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Comcast by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,327,420. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

