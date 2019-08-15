Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Commscope posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $8.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura decreased their target price on Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,617,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commscope by 367.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,465 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Commscope by 26.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,922,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at about $9,438,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at about $8,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54. Commscope has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

