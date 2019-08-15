Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,901,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 2,044,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CNAT stock remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,050,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 223,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

