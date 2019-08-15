Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock. Conifex Timber traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 38679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Conifex Timber in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$133.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

