Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

