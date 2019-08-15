Content Value Network (CVNT) One Day Volume Hits $3.63 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $17.13 million and $3.63 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00268652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01302897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

