Contrasting Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) & Its Competitors

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) is one of 578 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Citius Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -$12.53 million -0.91 Citius Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.14 billion $226.77 million -427.89

Citius Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citius Pharmaceuticals. Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citius Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5153 14439 29643 1097 2.53

Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.37%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.68%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.5% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.37% -46.19% Citius Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,505.22% -896.09% -29.29%

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

