ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 4,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on ConturaEnergyInc . from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, COO James Scott Kreutzer sold 632 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $33,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 5,880 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $309,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,166 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

