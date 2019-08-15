Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 164.68% and a negative return on equity of 149.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Paul Discordia bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 19,064 shares of company stock valued at $114,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 72,906.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.