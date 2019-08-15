Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 164.68% and a negative return on equity of 149.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Paul Discordia bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 19,064 shares of company stock valued at $114,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 72,906.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.