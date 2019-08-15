Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.47. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,423,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 553,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,590,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,334,000 after acquiring an additional 532,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 555,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 442,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

