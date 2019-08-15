Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSOD. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -221.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $308,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,770 shares of company stock worth $10,943,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

