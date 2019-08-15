Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 89,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $97,273.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,063.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 4,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

