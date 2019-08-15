Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.85. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 14,813 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from C$4.30 to C$4.40 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04. The firm has a market cap of $210.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

