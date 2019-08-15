CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Update

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 132,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.44% of CounterPath at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CounterPath alerts:

Shares of CounterPath stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,098. CounterPath has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.