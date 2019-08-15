Countinghouse Hits Market Capitalization of $19.76 Million (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Countinghouse token can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. Countinghouse has a total market cap of $19.76 million and $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.04482609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Countinghouse Token Profile

Countinghouse is a token. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com.

Buying and Selling Countinghouse

Countinghouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

