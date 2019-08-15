Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 21,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 240,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $41,028,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,173,399 shares of company stock worth $201,096,228. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.96.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.80. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,701. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.