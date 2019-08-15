Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 692,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $356.12 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a current ratio of 28.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

