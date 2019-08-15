Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.46% from the stock’s current price.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.08. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

