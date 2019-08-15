Credits Price Reaches $0.0529 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, COSS and LBank. In the last week, Credits has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,908,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, Tidex, CoinBene, Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin, IDEX and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

