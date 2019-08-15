Critical Survey: Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) vs. 180 Degree Capital (OTCMKTS:TURN)

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mentor Capital has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mentor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mentor Capital and 180 Degree Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mentor Capital and 180 Degree Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $5.28 million 1.05 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A 180 Degree Capital $1.79 million 33.21 -$16.36 million N/A N/A

Mentor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and 180 Degree Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -49.89% -18.43% -14.41% 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

180 Degree Capital beats Mentor Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies. The firm is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies, with the view that the result of constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of the investee companies. It also seeks active engagement with management of the investee companies and prefers to take a board seat. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

