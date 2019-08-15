Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40. Crocs has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.46 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. Crocs’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

