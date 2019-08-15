CrowdWiz Market Cap Achieves $65,938.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $65,938.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007473 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,295,089 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.