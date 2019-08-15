Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 20.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 979,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 166,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 154,318 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 34.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 100,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth about $324,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 60,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWS. ValuEngine upgraded Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

