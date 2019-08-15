Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Crafts, Inc. operates, both directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, in two principal business segments within the textile industry: Adult Home Furnishing and Juvenile Products, and Infant Products. Adult Home Furnishing and Juvenile Products consists of Bedroom Products, Throws and Decorative Home Accessories, and Juvenile Products. The Infant Products segment consists of infant bedding, bibs, infant soft goods and accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Crown Crafts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

CRWS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,801. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the first quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

