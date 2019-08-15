CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $313,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at about $1,663,000. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 533,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 315,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

