Cube 1-Day Volume Tops $763.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $763.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, CPDAX and IDEX. Over the last week, Cube has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00275440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01309554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00096059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, OKEx, CPDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

