Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $73.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $73.63 million. Culp posted sales of $71.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $309.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $311.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $320.86 million, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $322.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. Culp had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Culp by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Culp by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Culp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 12,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,930. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Culp has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

