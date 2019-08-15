Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CULP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Culp by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Culp by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Culp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 12,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,930. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.51. Culp has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Culp had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

