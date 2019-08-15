Curzon Energy (LON:CZN) Shares Down 9.6%

Curzon Energy PLC (LON:CZN) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), 108,189 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 495% from the average session volume of 18,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $976,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.39.

About Curzon Energy (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coalbed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

