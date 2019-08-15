CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) Trading Down 3.2%

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), approximately 15,129 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 75,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.

Get CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.