CWV Chain Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $453,796.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00275414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.01315937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00097156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,481,745,230 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

