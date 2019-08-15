Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 40.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. ValuEngine downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $114.81 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

