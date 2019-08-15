DAEX Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAEX has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

