Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,509,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 3,823,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 2,092,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. Dana has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

In other Dana news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

