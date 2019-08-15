DAOstack 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,337.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $2,337.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

