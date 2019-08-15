Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 5,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $467.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

