Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 6.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.01 and last traded at $39.66, approximately 520,019 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 274,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

