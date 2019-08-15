Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Dare Bioscience stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 1,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,861. The company has a market cap of $13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80. Dare Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

