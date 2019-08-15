Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.48% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,097,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 211,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

PLAY opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.72 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,480.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,977.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

