David Smith Buys 71 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 71 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £199.51 ($260.70).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, David Smith purchased 69 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £199.41 ($260.56).

QQ stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

QQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QinetiQ Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 297.86 ($3.89).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.