De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $215.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 128284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($2.92).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on De La Rue from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a market cap of $231.05 million and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from De La Rue’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. De La Rue’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

