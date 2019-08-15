Decimated Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (DIO)

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Decimated has a total market capitalization of $327,980.00 and $127.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decimated has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decimated token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.47 or 0.04484367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Decimated

Decimated (CRYPTO:DIO) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,149,055 tokens. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net.

Decimated Token Trading

Decimated can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

