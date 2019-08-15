Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Down 6%

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.27 and last traded at $137.39, approximately 602,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 544,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 46,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 53,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

