Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $209.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie set a $132.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.21.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

