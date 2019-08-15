Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,767,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 5,485,600 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, COO Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $469,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $974,576. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Delek US alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

NYSE DK traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,607. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21. Delek US has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $56.36.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.