Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 2,136,300 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of DLX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 419,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 249,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Deluxe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 199,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

